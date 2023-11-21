Improved Communication and Accountability Key to Bolton’s Success

Bolton Wanderers’ progress on the pitch this season can be attributed to their enhanced communication and sense of accountability, according to club captain Ricardo Santos. As a mainstay of the team’s defense for over three years, Santos believes that the manager, Ian Evatt, has instilled a higher level of responsibility within the squad, leading to their strong performance just outside the automatic promotion places after 16 games.

The increased self-policing and improved understanding of individual roles have allowed the players to address any issues that arise during matches. Santos emphasizes that effective communication on the pitch has become crucial, with players offering encouragement and support to each other. This spirit of unity and motivation is vital for achieving success, as winning teams typically possess this attribute.

Off the pitch, Santos is known for his gentle nature. However, the pursuit of promotion has brought out his fiery spirit on the field, with him playing a significant role in maintaining high standards during the team’s impressive seven-game winning streak. He mentions that he prefers to motivate his teammates rather than criticize them and that any conflicts on the pitch are quickly resolved after the game, emphasizing that the desire to win is always the priority.

Santos’s popularity among Bolton fans is evident, as they cheer him on with a resounding chorus of “Rico” during every challenging moment. He expresses his gratitude for their unwavering support and promises to repay them through his performances on the pitch. The fans’ dedication means everything to him, and he cherishes every interaction, even outside of football.

While he may have started his football journey as a forward, Santos had to adapt and transition to playing in defense due to the physical growth and improvement of other players. The lifelong Arsenal fan fondly recalls printing the name of his footballing idol, Thierry Henry, on the back of his shirt when he was younger.

In addition to his football exploits, Santos has showcased a different side of his personality on social media. Fans can find him streaming his gaming sessions on Twitch or even dabbling in creating content for TikTok. However, he jokingly admits that his brief foray into promoting Simba Mattresses on TikTok may not be the start of a new career in advertising.

In conclusion, Bolton Wanderers’ success this season can be attributed to the team’s improved communication and accountability. This has created a united and motivated squad that supports each other on and off the pitch. The fans continue to rally behind Santos, appreciating his commitment and dedication to the club.