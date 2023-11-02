Flair’s Partnership with AEW: The Rise of Wooooo! Energy Drink

Legendary professional wrestler Ric Flair is making his mark in the business world with a groundbreaking partnership with All Elite Wrestling (AEW). In an exclusive agreement, Flair’s Wooooo! Energy drink will become the official energy drink of AEW, solidifying its presence within the vibrant world of professional wrestling. With this multi-year deal, Wooooo! Energy will be featured prominently at AEW show dates, including concession stands at select host venues. Moreover, the drink will be stocked in the wrestlers’ locker rooms and placed on the announcers’ desk during live broadcasts, ensuring its visibility to millions of passionate fans.

The announcement of the partnership between Flair and AEW is a testament to their shared vision and long-standing relationship. Flair revealed in an interview that he has known AEW boss Tony Khan for almost a decade, making it an easy decision to explore this collaboration. Their admiration and mutual respect have laid the foundation for a successful venture that aligns Flair’s entrepreneurial spirit with AEW’s commitment to delivering unparalleled entertainment.

While Flair is excited about this new chapter in his career, he values the importance of his longstanding relationships within the professional wrestling industry. Joining forces with the likes of Sting, Tony Schiavone, and Darby Allin on AEW’s “Dynamite” show, Flair expressed his overwhelming gratitude for being able to connect with fellow wrestling legends and share that electrifying experience with fans around the world.

Flair also commended Tony Khan for his remarkable work ethic and calm demeanor, highlighting his role not only as the leader of AEW but also as an executive for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Fulham F.C. Flair’s admiration for Khan stems from his ability to earn the respect of the entire AEW locker room through his unwavering dedication.

FAQ:

Q: Where can I find Wooooo! Energy?

A: Wooooo! Energy is available at select Giant Eagle stores and serves as the official energy drink not only for AEW but also for the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Q: Does Flair’s partnership with AEW indicate any bad blood with WWE?

A: Flair reassures fans and industry insiders that there is no animosity between himself and WWE. He states that he has earned the respect of the company and holds them in high regard.

Q: Are there any future plans for Flair with AEW?

A: Flair eagerly awaits any future opportunities with AEW and is always willing to contribute to the success of the company. His passion for wrestling and unparalleled speaking abilities make him a valuable asset in the ring and beyond.