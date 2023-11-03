New Article: Ric Flair’s Exciting Role in AEW: More Than Just Sting’s Sidekick

Ric Flair’s recent debut for All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has set the wrestling world abuzz. While his appearance is tied to the looming end of Sting’s career at Revolution 2024, it seems that Flair’s role in AEW will go far beyond being a mere sidekick. In fact, the Nature Boy has signed a lucrative two-year deal with Tony Khan’s company, solidifying his commitment to the brand.

Though Flair, at 74 years old, doesn’t anticipate having his latest last match with AEW, he certainly doesn’t rule out taking part in the action. In an interview with PWInsider, Flair made it clear that he is more than capable of taking bumps and even revealed that he possesses a doctor’s release to do whatever he wants in the ring. This suggests that Flair might just surprise us with some electrifying moves and potentially even a match.

Flair’s enthusiasm for wrestling is palpable, as he admitted that while he does not foresee wrestling again, he would jump at the opportunity if Tony Khan were to ask him. The legendary wrestler’s love for the sport shines through, and fans can’t help but wonder what thrilling moments await in his future with AEW.

While Flair’s dynamic with Sting is undoubtedly a focal point, it remains to be seen if he will be Sting’s final opponent. However, AEW fans are eagerly speculating about other potential matchups. Could we witness a clash between Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal against Andrade and his father-in-law? The possibilities are endless, and AEW’s partnership with Flair only adds to the excitement.

With AEW’s dedication to pushing boundaries and delivering top-notch entertainment, Ric Flair’s presence in the company opens up a world of possibilities. Whether he’s mentoring young talent or stepping into the ring for one more unforgettable match, fans can expect nothing short of greatness from the Nature Boy in AEW.

