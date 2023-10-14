Ric Flair Criticizes Wrestlers’ Dependence on Social Media

In a recent interview, wrestling legend Ric Flair expressed his belief that many modern wrestlers are more concerned with what fans say on social media than with the advice of experienced professionals backstage. According to Flair, some wrestlers, such as Charlotte Flair and AJ Styles, understand the importance of timing and strategically incorporating moments into their matches. However, Flair argues that many wrestlers are allowing the audience to dictate their actions instead of following the guidance of industry veterans.

Flair asserts that social media has had a negative impact on professional wrestling, as wrestlers often prioritize the opinions of fans over the wisdom imparted individuals like Vince McMahon and Michael Hayes. He believes that this reliance on social media has diminished the authority and autonomy of wrestlers, allowing the audience to exert undue influence over their performances.

The wrestling icon encourages aspiring wrestlers to listen to those with experience and expertise in the field, rather than being swayed online commentary. Flair emphasizes the importance of learning from individuals like McMahon, Hayes, and Triple H, who possess a wealth of knowledge and understanding of the industry.

While Flair acknowledges that social media has become ingrained in modern culture, he is critical of wrestlers who allow themselves to be controlled public opinion. He cautions against granting too much power to the audience, asserting that social media ownership can be detrimental to the growth and development of wrestlers.

It is crucial for wrestlers to strike a balance between engaging with fans on social media and relying on the wisdom and guidance of seasoned professionals. By doing so, they can continue to entertain audiences while also maintaining the integrity of their craft.

Sources: INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet