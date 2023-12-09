New Margaritaville Resort Opens on Fort Myers Beach

After years of anticipation, the highly awaited Margaritaville Resort is set to open its doors on Fort Myers Beach. The grand opening ceremony will take place on Thursday, featuring a lively celebration that includes a steel drum band, dining options, and live music.

The Margaritaville Resort, located at 251 Crescent Street, has been the talk of the town for the past five years. Finally, locals and tourists alike will have the opportunity to experience this expansive island retreat.

With a total area of 43,000 square feet, the resort boasts an impressive 254 rooms. Guests can look forward to luxurious accommodations as they relax and unwind in the laid-back atmosphere that Margaritaville is known for.

Not only will visitors have access to comfortable lodging, but they will also have the chance to indulge in a variety of dining options. The resort features multiple restaurants that serve up delicious cuisine, catering to all tastes and preferences. From local seafood specialties to international flavors, there is something for everyone.

Live music will also be a highlight of the grand opening, adding to the vibrant and lively atmosphere. Guests can enjoy the sounds of talented musicians as they dine, creating a memorable experience for all.

The Margaritaville Resort is now accepting reservations for stays that will begin on Monday. So, whether you’re planning a weekend getaway or an extended vacation, you can secure your spot at this highly anticipated resort.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to experience the newest addition to Fort Myers Beach. The Margaritaville Resort promises to be a haven of relaxation, entertainment, and endless fun. Book your reservation and get ready to escape to paradise.