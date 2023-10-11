The Recording Association Urges US Government to Add Voicify to Piracy Watchdog List

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) has expressed concern over the potential copyright infringement threat posed AI voice cloning and has requested that the US government include it in its annual list of piracy and counterfeiting entities. The RIAA’s submission to the US Trade Representative (USTR) seeks to raise awareness of AI voice cloning as a form of piracy and counterfeiting that should not be overlooked.

The notorious markets list, compiled the USTR, serves as a warning to users about platforms, websites, or companies that are known facilitators of copyright infringement. Previous inclusions on the list have included popular platforms such as AliExpress, WeChat, and The Pirate Bay. The RIAA specifically called out Voicify.AI as an example of a company in the AI voice cloning space that allows users to rip YouTube videos and modify them using AI voice models of famous music artists like Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, and Kanye West.

According to the RIAA, unauthorized AI vocal clone services have proliferated, resulting in widespread infringement of artists’ rights and the creation of numerous unauthorized derivative works. The rise of AI voice cloning in the past year has sparked debates about its copyright status and how it affects the rights of artists. While platforms like Voicify may encourage unauthorized use of someone else’s voice, the legal treatment of AI voice cloning and its potential violation of the right of publicity remains unclear and varies from state to state.

In addition to AI voice cloning, the RIAA also highlighted several stream-ripping sites, unauthorized music download platforms, and BitTorrent indexing sites in its comment letter to the USTR. The USTR is expected to release its final review of notorious markets in the coming year, taking into account recommendations from industry groups. It remains to be seen whether AI voice cloning will be included as a category in the 2023 review.

