Mia Thornton Introduces New Love Interest on Instagram

Reality television star Mia Thornton of “Real Housewives of Potomac” fame has introduced her new boyfriend to the world via an Instagram post. The post, captioned “4.4.4. #2024 Let’s Go!” features a photo of Mia with her legs wrapped around her new beau’s waist as he lifts her into a car. The identity of the new man is radio personality Incognito, who is reportedly Mia’s high school sweetheart.

The snapshot also caught the attention of fans, as Mia was seen wearing a large ring on her finger. Speculation immediately arose that the couple had become engaged. However, a source close to the situation clarified that they are not yet engaged, but their relationship is moving in that direction when the time is right.

Mia’s fellow “Real Housewives of Potomac” castmates showed their support in the comments section of her post. Ashley Darby, Gizelle Bryant, and Nneka Ihim all expressed excitement for Mia’s new relationship.

This new romance comes just three months after Mia announced her separation from her husband of 11 years, Gordon Thornton. In September, she shared with People magazine that although they are going through a separation, her family remains her top priority.

The couple’s marital issues will be explored further in the upcoming episodes of “Real Housewives of Potomac.” Gordon and Mia have two children together, Jeremiah and Juliana, in addition to their respective children from previous relationships.

As Mia embarks on this new chapter in her life, fans eagerly await to see how her love story unfolds.