Actress Aria Mia Loberti Breaks Barriers and Inspires Others

Aria Mia Loberti has recently made her mark in the world of acting with her debut in the Netflix limited series “All the Light We Cannot See.” The series, based on Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, tells the story of Marie Laure, a girl growing up in Nazi-occupied France. What makes Loberti’s performance even more remarkable is that both she and the character she portrays are legally blind.

Loberti, a former PhD student at the University of Rhode Island (URI), initially had reservations about auditioning for the role. It was a teacher who opened her eyes to the opportunity, and she eventually decided to take a chance. To prepare for the part, Loberti conducted extensive research. She immersed herself in the book, creating spreadsheets that linked scenes in the novel with her scripted scenes. She even explored sensory work associating scents with emotions to help her connect with her character on a deeper level.

The journey to becoming an actress has been a transformative experience for Loberti. She reflects on her time at URI and how it shaped her approach to acting. Loberti wishes she had seen more representation and diversity in the media when she was growing up, and now she sees herself as a role model for others. With her newfound platform, Loberti is using her voice to advocate for more opportunities for people of all abilities.

As Loberti continues her acting career, she remains grounded in her roots. She cherishes the support of her family and the Rhode Island community, and she is grateful for the opportunity to share her success with those who matter most to her.

Aria Mia Loberti is not only breaking barriers in the entertainment industry but also inspiring others to pursue their dreams no matter what challenges they may face. By embracing her true calling, she is paving the way for a more inclusive and diverse representation in the world of acting.