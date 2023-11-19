Local Actress Aria Mia Loberti Shines in Netflix’s New Historical Drama Series

Netflix’s latest must-watch series is now available for streaming, and it brings to life the powerful narrative of two teenagers during World War II. Adapted from Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, the series captivates audiences with a poignant storyline and exceptional performances. Among the cast is Rhode Island’s very own Aria Mia Loberti, a remarkable actress who is making history with her role.

Loberti first caught our attention back in 2019 when we interviewed her for a show highlighting inspiring women who forge their own paths. As a blind college student, she fearlessly shared her personal journey on the global stage, fighting for the rights of individuals with disabilities and championing gender equality. Now, she takes her advocacy to the silver screen in this groundbreaking drama.

At the University of Rhode Island, Loberti excels as a triple major in political science, communications, and philosophy. Despite being born with achromatopsia, a genetic condition that causes severe light sensitivity and renders her completely blind in daylight and bright indoor lighting, Loberti has always been undeterred. Since a young age, she has been a vocal advocate for equal rights.

From addressing the Rhode Island House Finance Committee at the age of four to participating in the Youth Assembly at the United Nations during her senior year of high school, Loberti has consistently sought platforms to raise awareness and eliminate the stigmas surrounding disabilities. Her mission encompasses destigmatizing disability and shedding light on the alarmingly high rates of sexual violence, unemployment, and limited access to education faced women with disabilities both in the United States and worldwide.

With her compelling performance in this new series, Loberti continues to break barriers and amplify important voices. Her dedication to her craft and her commitment to advocating for change make her a trailblazer in the entertainment industry. As viewers immerse themselves in this remarkable historical drama, they can also celebrate the transformative impact of a local actress who is making a difference on and off the screen.

