Are Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson’s Friendship on the Rocks?

Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson, former stars of Real Housewives of Orange County, seem to be at odds as they engage in a heated exchange on social media. The tensions between the two were evident when Judge took to X (formerly Twitter) to express her feelings about their friendship, stating, “I felt like I just took the biggest dump of my life… So refreshed. So relieved.”

Adding fuel to the fire, Gunvalson and Shannon Beador recently announced a comedy tour they would be embarking on with guest host Doug Budin. However, Judge retaliated announcing her own set of live shows in collaboration with Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, titled “Two Ts In a Pod With Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge.” This move suggests that Judge has replaced Gunvalson and Beador in their trio known as the “Tres Amigas.”

The tension escalated when Gunvalson reposted an Instagram Story from a fan account that sarcastically dismissed Judge’s show. In response, Judge shot back, calling Gunvalson her “friend, soulmate, sister, [and] ass.” She also hinted at Gunvalson’s involvement in the January 6 riots, although Gunvalson denies the accusation.

Amidst the backlash, Judge defended herself against accusations of creating drama for the reality show’s next season. She emphasized that their issues go beyond the scope of the show and suggested that the upcoming season’s cast may surprise viewers.

This public feud comes after Judge revealed that her friendship with Beador had soured, with the two currently not on speaking terms. Beador had previously leaned on Judge and Gunvalson following her DUI and hit-and-run arrest in September 2023.

While it remains to be seen whether Judge and Gunvalson can repair their friendship, it is clear that their bond has been strained and their future interactions on Real Housewives of Orange County may take an interesting turn.