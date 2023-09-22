RHOC Drama: Ryan Boyajian Calls Out Tamra Judge’s Son on Instagram

In the latest episode of Real Housewives of Orange County, tensions between Tamra Judge and Jennifer Pedranti reached their peak. Tamra, known for her fiery nature, had been targeting Jen and her boyfriend Ryan Boyajian throughout the season. However, Ryan decided to fight back and called out Tamra on Instagram.

Ryan Boyajian posted a photo of Tamra with her oldest son, Ryan Vieth, on his Instagram Story. The caption read, “The only Ryan whose behavior Tamra should be concerned with.” This raises the question of whether Tamra has room to criticize Jen and Ryan B when her own son has a troubled past.

Ryan Vieth has a history of problematic behavior, including making threats against his ex-wife and going on a homophobic/transphobic/anti-Black/anti-Asian rampage on social media. While these posts may have been deleted, screenshots exist, and the internet never forgets.

Tamra accused Jen of destroying her family, but can she truly point fingers when her own relationship with her daughter Sidney Barney is strained? Sidney had repeatedly asked Tamra to refrain from sharing certain things on social media or the show, which ultimately led to their estrangement.

While Jen and Ryan B may not be without their flaws, it seems hypocritical for Tamra to criticize them considering her own past actions. Ryan B made a valid point in calling out Tamra on her double standards.

As the drama continues to unfold on Real Housewives of Orange County, it becomes clear that no one on the cast is without their own skeletons in the closet. Perhaps Tamra should think twice before throwing stones in her glass house.

