Shannon Beador Sentenced to Probation for DUI: A Lesson Learned

Shannon Beador, known for her role on “Real Housewives of Orange County,” has been sentenced to three years of probation for her DUI charge. Despite reports of prosecutors seeking jail time, Beador will not be serving any days behind bars. Instead, she is required to complete 40 hours of community service and a nine-month alcohol program.

Beador’s attorney confirmed the sentence, explaining that she was grateful no one else was injured in the incident. Beador expressed remorse for her actions, acknowledging the mistake she made and the danger of driving while impaired.

The 59-year-old reality star pleaded no contest to one count of driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content above the legal limit of .08 percent. The judge dismissed one count of hit-and-run with property damage.

In September, Beador was arrested after crashing her vehicle into a home in Newport Beach, California. The incident was captured on surveillance footage, revealing the extent of the damage caused. Following the crash, Beador left the scene but was eventually found the police after parking her car in the middle of the street.

Not only did Beador face legal consequences, but she also suffered a fractured left wrist and other injuries in the accident. Her dog was also in the car during the crash.

After the incident, Beador took proactive steps to address her behavior. She enrolled in an outpatient behavioral wellness program with an alcohol component. The program aimed to support her in making necessary lifestyle changes and addressing her relationship with alcohol.

Despite the legal proceedings, Beador plans to honor her commitments and is expected to appear at BravoCon. She intends to share her experience and the changes she has made when the time is right, emphasizing the importance of being open, honest, and authentic.

