“Rhapsody” Concert Anime to be Streamed on Various Platforms

The highly anticipated “Rhapsody” music anime project has announced that the anime portion will be available for streaming on U-NEXT, d Anime Store, and other streaming services in Japan starting on November 20. The animation from the project’s “live” concert anime performances has been re-edited to create a 4-episode anime series.

The unique aspect of this project is that the anime is not shown at movie theaters or traditional stage theaters, but on a giant LED screen installed at a live concert venue. Since July 2, regular performances have been held at the harevutai Live House venue in Ikebukuro, Tokyo. The “live” concert anime will conclude with its final performance on December 24.

The anime tells the stories of various bands through animation, and the bands’ voice actors also perform music on stage. The cast includes bands such as Pink Flag, Haru no Jūjika (Spring Cross), Bluebird, and System of Romance. Each band has its own unique story and style of music.

The project is credited to Yōichi Shibuya and rockin’on, with Shibuya serving as the project’s chief production supervisor. The original character design is Yūki Kodama, with character design Momoko Kawai. Animation production is handled NAZ, and the re-edited full episodes are directed Graphinica.

To add to the excitement, a spinoff manga titled “Kanashimi no Rock o Narase ~Rhapsody~” (Let’s Play the Rock of Sadness ~Rhapsody~) has been published Yuhki Kamatani. The manga’s regular serialization began on October 11 on the LINE Manga app.

With the streaming release of the “Rhapsody” anime, fans will have the opportunity to experience the energetic performances and captivating stories of these talented bands. Get ready to rock out and feel the power of music!

Sources: Rhapsody project’s website, Comic Natalie