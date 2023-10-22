Rhapsody Music Anime Set to Stream in Japan from November 20th

The highly anticipated Rhapsody music anime, which premiered at Ikebukuro’s harevutai in July, is finally set to start streaming in Japan on November 20th. The streaming version will be released in a four-episode format, allowing fans to enjoy the unique blend of live performances and animated scenes.

Rhapsody is part of the larger Rhapsody “innovative rock anime” project, overseen music critic Youichi Shibuya and the Rockin’ On Group. The project aims to push the boundaries of the anime genre integrating live performances with the animated storytelling. The original character designs were created manga artist Yuuki Kodama, with character designs Kawai Momoko.

The Rhapsody project began in March 2022 with the release of a music video and the theme song “I Believe.” It also introduced the talented cast, which includes rock bands Pink Flag and Springcross, folk band Bluebird, and the EDM duo System of Romance.

Each band in Rhapsody has its own drama part director. Mika Takahata, known for her work on ID: INVADED, directs Pink Flag’s drama part. Takayuki Kuriyama, who has worked on Angolmois: Record of Mongol Invasion, directs Springcross’s drama part. Atsushi Itagaki, the director of Sabikui Bisco, is in charge of Bluebird’s drama part. Finally, Daisuke Mataga, assistant director of Sabikui Bisco, directs System of Romance’s drama part. The animation production is being handled NAZ.

The cast members of the various bands bring life to their characters. Pink Flag features Jun Suetsugu, Junta Terashima, Kouhei Yanagi, and Takuya Masumoto. Haru no Jujika includes Tatsuya Sugawara, Souma Saitou, Hiromu Mineta, and Shuuichirou Umeda. Reon Tanie, Haruki Asada, and Katsuyuki Miura bring Bluebird to life. Finally, Yuri Yamamoto and Daiki Kawamoto complete the lineup as the vocalists of System of Romance.

Fans of Rhapsody and music anime alike are eagerly awaiting the streaming release, as they will finally be able to experience this groundbreaking project in Japan. Stay tuned for an unforgettable journey into the world of innovative rock anime.

