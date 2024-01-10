Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Fundraising Gala in Jeopardy as Celebrities Deny Involvement

A highly-anticipated fundraising gala, organized the super PAC American Values 2024 to support Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s presidential bid, is facing considerable challenges. The event, scheduled for January 22, has been thrown into uncertainty after several prominent celebrities disavowed any knowledge of their involvement and publicly pledged their refusal to support Kennedy.

In an unexpected turn of events, Kennedy’s press team announced that he would no longer be attending the gala. This decision came shortly after a few allegedly invited A-listers expressed their disbelief and categorical denial of their participation. Dionne Warwick, a renowned singer, took to social media to clarify that she had not agreed to be part of the event and emphatically stated she would not be attending. She even added a humorous remark, suggesting that if someone were to lie about her, it should be something remarkable and exciting.

Following Warwick’s declaration, Martin Sheen, famous for his role on the popular television show “The West Wing,” also distanced himself from the gala. Through his fictional character’s Twitter account, played Bradley Whitford, Sheen emphasized that the circulating story about his support for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s presidential campaign was inaccurate. He firmly stated his unwavering support for President Joe Biden and the Democratic ticket in 2024.

The apparent lack of confirmation from key celebrities has cast doubt on whether the fundraising gala will proceed as planned. American Values 2024, the organizing super PAC, has remained silent regarding these recent developments and has not responded to inquiries about the future of the event.

As the fate of the gala hangs in the balance, uncertainty looms over the fundraising efforts for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s presidential campaign. The episode serves as a reminder of the challenges faced in garnering support, even with notable figures linked to an event. With time running out, it remains to be seen whether American Values 2024 will salvage the gala or explore alternative avenues to rally support for Kennedy’s political aspirations.