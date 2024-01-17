Robert Kennedy Jr. Faces Celebrity Backlash, Withdraws from 70th Birthday Gala

Summary: Independent presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. has withdrawn from his upcoming 70th birthday celebration after prominent celebrities announced their decision not to attend. The gala, organized political action committees supporting Kennedy’s campaign, had initially advertised the presence of celebrities such as Martin Sheen, Dionne Warwick, Andrea Bocelli, and Mike Tyson. However, all four celebrities have publicly stated that they will not be attending the event. Kennedy’s press secretary confirmed that the candidate would not be present at his Jan. 22 celebration in Indian Wells, California.

In an interesting turn of events, Kennedy, the nephew of the late President John F. Kennedy, has faced controversy throughout his presidential campaign. Known for his promotion of conspiracy theories surrounding his uncle’s death and his anti-vaccine stance, Kennedy has struggled to gain widespread support. Despite initially entering the race as a Democrat, he now faces an uphill battle as a long-shot candidate for the White House.

The host organization, American Values 2024, had previously announced the gala, relying on a Daily Mail article that listed the four celebrities as attendees. However, Warwick promptly dismissed the claim, referring to it as “absolutely ridiculous.” Sheen additionally took to Instagram last month to clarify that he supports President Joe Biden for the 2024 presidency, along with the entire Democratic ticket. Tyson and Bocelli have also confirmed that they will not be attending the event, although Tyson’s representative acknowledged that he had received an invitation.

As the 2024 presidential race develops, Kennedy’s withdrawal from the birthday gala highlights the challenges he faces as a candidate. With Biden and former President Donald Trump leading their respective parties, Kennedy’s campaign must navigate a contentious political landscape. The Washington Examiner has reached out to Kennedy’s campaign for further comment.