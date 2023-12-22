High-Stakes Defamation Case Centers Around Misleading CCTV Footage

In a high-stakes defamation case, former federal Liberal staffer Bruce Lehrmann is suing Network Ten and journalist Lisa Wilkinson, claiming that false information and misleading CCTV footage have damaged his reputation. The case revolves around an interview aired Ten in February 2021, featuring Lehrmann’s former colleague, Brittany Higgins, who alleged that Lehrmann raped her in Parliament House in 2019.

During the closing address in the Federal Court, Lehrmann’s barrister, Steven Whybrow, highlighted the profound impact of the interview, stating that a “virus of madness” had spread within the media and political class following its broadcast. Whybrow compared the case to “lies, damned lies, and CCTV,” emphasizing the examination of false information and the manipulation of CCTV footage.

According to Whybrow, CCTV footage can be presented in ways that support various narratives, and he accused Ten of selectively using footage during the trial. He argued that the exchange between Lehrmann and Higgins captured in the footage, where Lehrmann moves three drinks in front of Higgins, was a friendly gesture rather than an attempt to get her intoxicated.

The case also revealed documents from the Federal Court, in which Fiona Brown, the former chief of staff to Liberal senator Linda Reynolds, claimed she contacted the director-general of ASIO (Australian Security Intelligence Organization) about Lehrmann. Brown stated that Lehrmann showed an interest in ASIO and security matters but that these were not relevant to his role in the Defense Industry portfolio. Lehrmann’s access to the parliamentary office after hours raised concerns, leading to the revocation of his security clearance.

Lehrmann’s defamation case hinges on whether he was identified in Ten’s interview. If the court determines that he was identified, Ten and Wilkinson can rely on defences of truth and qualified privilege. Lehrmann maintains his innocence, denying any sexual contact with Higgins.

The court will hear closing submissions from both parties, and Justice Michael Lee will deliver his decision at a later date. This high-profile case highlights the importance of accurate reporting and the potential consequences of misleading information and selectively presented evidence.