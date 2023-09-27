Usher’s “Good Good” Sees Increase in Streams and Sales Following Super Bowl Announcement

Pop and R&B superstar Usher was recently announced as the headline performer for the halftime show of Super Bowl LVIII in February. Fans were quick to show their excitement revisiting Usher’s music, resulting in a surge of streams and sales.

In the days following the announcement, Usher’s catalog saw a 16% increase in total official on-demand streams in the U.S. His current hit single, “Good Good,” experienced a 5% increase in streams, while classics like “Yeah!” and “My Boo” also saw significant growth. Usher’s digital song sales more than doubled during this period.

With his upcoming album, “Coming Home,” scheduled for release on the same day as the Super Bowl performance, Usher is expected to receive an even bigger boost in popularity. His longstanding presence in the music industry and his dedicated fanbase will undoubtedly contribute to the success of his performance and new music.

Taylor Swift’s Songs Experience Streaming Increases in Connection to Travis Kelce Relationship

Taylor Swift’s romantic involvement with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has led to two of her songs gaining traction on streaming platforms. Fans have connected certain lyrics in Swift’s songs to her relationship, resulting in increased streams for these tracks.

One of the songs, “Mary’s Song (Oh My My My),” from Swift’s debut album, experienced an 88% increase in daily on-demand streams. Another track, “Cornelia Street,” from her album “Lover,” saw a 12.7% increase in daily streams. These songs were written years before Swift and Kelce’s relationship began, but the lyrical links have sparked a renewed interest in them.

It remains to be seen if Swift will continue to release music inspired her relationship with Kelce, but these streaming increases show the impact that personal connections can have on an artist’s catalogue.

Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills” Shows Potential for the Next Hit from “Scarlet” Album

Doja Cat’s recently released album, “Scarlet,” has already produced a chart-topping hit with “Paint the Town Red.” However, another track from the album, “Agora Hills,” is garnering attention and could potentially become the next major hit.

Since its release, “Agora Hills” has accumulated over 8.4 million official on-demand streams in the U.S. The music video has garnered over 5.7 million views on YouTube, and the official sound on TikTok has generated over 14,400 posts. This track has consistently been the most streamed song from the album on various music platforms.

With its catchy hook and potential for meme-worthy content, “Agora Hills” has the makings of a successful hit. Its popularity and appeal make it a strong contender for the next anthem of the upcoming cuffing season.

MohBad’s Tragic Passing Leads to Surge in Streaming Numbers

The Afrobeats community recently mourned the loss of rising star MohBad, who tragically passed away at the age of 27 earlier this month. In the wake of his passing, fans have turned to streaming his music, resulting in a significant increase in demand for his catalog.

Over the past two weeks, streams for MohBad’s music have skyrocketed over 1,755%. During this period, his discography collected 6.89 million official on-demand streams in the U.S., marking a 208% increase from the previous week.

Particularly, songs from MohBad’s sophomore EP, “Blessed,” have experienced notable gains in streaming numbers. Tracks like “Sabi” and “Beast & Peace” have seen notable increases in popularity.

It is evident that MohBad’s untimely death has contributed to the surge in interest and appreciation for his music. As fans continue to remember and honor his talent, his legacy will live on through his discography.

Definitions:

1. Pop and R&B: Pop and R&B refer to popular music genres that blend elements of rhythm and blues with a catchy pop sound.

2. Streaming: Streaming refers to the act of playing music or other media directly from the internet on demand, without downloading or owning a physical copy.

3. Super Bowl: The Super Bowl is an annual championship game of the National Football League (NFL) in the United States, considered one of the biggest television events of the year.

4. Catalog: A catalog refers to an artist’s collection of released music, including albums, singles, and other recorded works.

5. Lyrical links: Lyrical links refer to connections or associations between the lyrics of a song and the personal experiences or relationships of an artist.

6. Chart-topping hit: A chart-topping hit refers to a song that reaches the number one position on music charts, indicating its high popularity and commercial success.

7. Meme: A meme is a cultural idea, behavior, or style that spreads rapidly through internet users, often in a humorous or relatable manner.

8. Afrobeats: Afrobeats is a popular music genre originating from Africa, characterized a fusion of African rhythms, hip-hop, and pop influences.

Sources:

– Billboard Pro (No URL provided)

– Luminate (No URL provided)