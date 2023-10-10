Save Tree VC: Revolutionizing Contact Sharing with Personal Social Responsibility (PSR)

A collective of distinguished professionals known as Team #SaveTrees Initiative is set to transform the way we share contacts with the introduction of their “Save Tree VC” mobile application. Mentored Nilesh Shah of Kotak Mutual Fund, Navneet Munot of HDFC Mutual Fund, and Shailesh Lodha, Indian poet, actor, and writer, this initiative aims to save trees and reduce paper waste replacing traditional paper business cards with digital card sharing and storage.

The “Save Tree VC” app, proudly labeled ‘Made in Bharat,’ is available for free on both iOS and Android platforms for a lifetime. The official launch, attended Nilesh Shah, Navneet Munot, and Shailesh Lodha, took place on October 8 at the prestigious Nehru Centre in Mumbai.

The core objective of the application is to minimize its environmental impact. The team hypothesizes that using the “Save Tree VC” app for one year 50 people can save one tree, as 20,000 paper business cards are equivalent to one tree.

Beyond its ecological benefits, the app also streamlines contact management, saving users time and costs associated with paper business cards. Around 10 billion business cards are printed annually, with a staggering 88 percent discarded within a week. This contributes to excessive paper waste, along with methane emissions from decomposing cards in landfills, a potent greenhouse gas linked to global warming.

Nilesh Shah commented, “We are taking a small step to save trees launching the app, which can replace paper business cards. I hope more and more people will join in to make this a success. The ‘Save Tree VC’ app will modernize contact sharing generating QR codes for contact details and digitally saving scanned paper cards from others.”

Navneet Munot stated, “The SaveTrees app is a promising step towards a better future. It is not only a technological advancement but also a societal imperative to conserve our planet for generations to come.”

The Team SaveTrees Initiative offers several features in the app, including the ability to make calls directly and a search function in the saved card holder feature, as well as integration with WhatsApp. The app is available to the masses for free, and it will remain free for a lifetime.

The Team SaveTrees Initiative extends gratitude to all the individual Lead Volunteers who have joined hands for this noble cause, emphasizing that every small effort contributes to a more sustainable future.

Definitions:

– PSR (Personal Social Responsibility): A concept similar to CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility), which focuses on individual actions and behaviors that contribute to society and the environment.

– QR codes: Two-dimensional barcodes that can be scanned to quickly access information or websites.

– “Made in Bharat”: A label used to signify that a product or application has been developed in India.

