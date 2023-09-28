Companies Face Fines for Late Lobbying Register Filings

Several prominent companies, including Revolut, TikTok, Huawei, and Allianz, are facing fines for failing to submit their lobbying register filings on time. The deadline for filing returns for the May to August period was September 21st, overseen the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo). The purpose of the register is to provide transparency regarding lobbying activities.

Revolut, TikTok, Huawei, and Allianz have reported that they did not engage in any lobbying during that period. However, their failure to file on time has resulted in an embarrassing situation for these companies. As a result, they have each received an automatic fine of €200. Failure to pay the fine within 21 days may result in prosecution Sipo.

At least two of the companies, Revolut and Allianz, have already paid the fine and acknowledged their mistake. Revolut declined to comment, while a spokesperson for Allianz accepted responsibility for the late filing and stated that the matter is now closed.

The exact number of fines issued for late returns this year Sipo has not been disclosed. However, there were 468 fines issued last year, indicating an increase from the previous year.

In addition to the late filings, the lobbying register also reveals significant lobbying activities representatives of betting companies, particularly with regards to sector regulations. UK gambling group Entain, owner of Ladbrokes, experienced a 12% drop in share price after warning of a slowdown in online betting due to “regulatory headwinds.”

The returns also show that Flutter Entertainment, the owner of Paddy Power, had meetings with the secretary general of the Department of Finance. Red Flag Consulting has been lobbying for both At The Races and the Dublin Pool and Jukebox Company, while BoyleSports and the Irish Bookmakers Association have also made representations.

