WhatsApp Introduces Auto-Delete Feature for Text Status Updates

WhatsApp is set to revolutionize its text status feature introducing an auto-delete function. Users will soon have the option to choose a specific time period after which their text status will be automatically removed. The recent beta version of WhatsApp for iOS, numbered 23.24.10.73 and available on TestFlight, revealed these upcoming improvements.

Previously known as “Info,” the text statuses on WhatsApp underwent a significant transformation to align with the Instagram Stories format. This change necessitated a shift in terminology to avoid confusion. However, it seemed as though Meta’s messaging app had overlooked this feature completely.

The new update will enable users to set a timer for their text status, ensuring it expires and is deleted within a maximum period of two weeks. WhatsApp has streamlined the options, allowing users to choose from four predefined time frames: 24 hours, 3 days, 1 week, and 2 weeks. Notably, the “Never” option is absent, thereby ensuring that all text statuses have a maximum lifespan of 15 days.

By implementing this auto-delete feature, WhatsApp aims to provide users with greater control over the visibility of their profile information, enhancing privacy. Additionally, it compels users to periodically update their text status, encouraging more dynamic content sharing.

This new functionality is already available for WhatsApp iOS beta testers and is expected to roll out soon for Android beta users as well.

