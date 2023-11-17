Madras High Court Directs Authorities to Revoke Suspension of Freelance Archaka

The Madras High Court has directed the authorities to revoke the suspension of a thirusudandirar, a freelance archaka, who had mistakenly posted on social media that 1,000-year-old blue metal stones were being removed and tiles were being laid at Subramaniya Swamy Temple in Tiruchendur, Tuticorin district.

In the original article, the court was hearing the petition filed K Jaya Anand alias Karan, the petitioner, who had posted photographs on social media expressing his apprehension about the renovation works at the temple. However, realizing his mistake, the petitioner rectified it stating that only rock stones were being laid.

Taking into account the petitioner’s unconditional apology and undertaking not to repeat the same, Justice R Vijayakumar observed that the petitioner had acted out of anguish and apprehension. The judge directed the petitioner to submit an apology letter to the trust board, after which the suspension would be revoked. The authorities were also advised that they could proceed with disciplinary proceedings, if necessary.

FAQs

What is a thirusudandirar?

A thirusudandirar is a freelance archaka who performs religious rituals and services at temples in India.

Why was the archaka suspended?

The archaka was suspended after posting on social media about the renovation works at the temple, mistakenly claiming that 1,000-year-old blue metal stones were being removed and tiles were being laid. This caused confusion and concern.

Why did the Archaka apologize?

The archaka realized his mistake and promptly apologized for his erroneous post, acknowledging that only rock stones were being laid at the temple during the renovation works.

Will the disciplinary proceedings continue?

The judge observed that while the suspension would be revoked, the authorities still had the discretion to proceed with disciplinary proceedings if they deemed it necessary.

What does this case highlight?

This case highlights the importance of responsible communication on social media platforms. Misinformation can lead to confusion and panic, and it is essential to verify facts before sharing information online.

(Source: Hindustan Times)