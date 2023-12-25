The Secret Skincare Rituals of Celebrities Revealed

In the world of skincare, celebrities are often seen as trendsetters with their flawless complexions and youthful appearances. It’s no wonder that many of us are curious about the products and rituals they use to maintain their flawless skin. While we may not have access to their extensive beauty budgets, we can still take inspiration from their skincare routines.

One skincare essential that celebrities swear is serums. These potent formulations target specific skin concerns and deliver powerful ingredients deep into the skin. Westman Atelier’s Skin Activator is a favorite of Tung, known for its ability to rescue dry patches. Lauren London, on the other hand, loves Purpl and Prosper’s Calm Complexion Serum. She emphasizes the importance of Black-owned skincare products that truly understand skin’s needs.

Another secret weapon in celebrity skincare is the use of cooling tools. Hani Emi Cryo Globes, kept in the freezer Horan, help reduce puffiness. Nurse Jamie’s GlowGlobe and face wands, cooled on ice Amelia Gray and Anok Yai, provide a refreshing lymphatic drainage.

Celebrities also prioritize sun protection, as even the best security detail can’t shield them from the damaging effects of UV rays. Jennifer Garner opts for Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost SPF, while Carlacia Grant relies on Black Girl Sunscreen. Mindy Kaling and Ariana Grande both emphasize the importance of SPF, with Supergoop! and EltaMD mixed with La Mer moisturizer as their go-to choices. Issa Rae appreciates skincare specifically formulated for Black people, such as Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Darker Skin Tones Face Cream.

When it comes to lip care, celebrities have their trusted favorites. Fenty’s Skin Plush Puddin’, Carmex balm, Sugar Lip Scrub, and La Mer lip balm are all beloved famous faces like Kanza, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Kylie Jenner, and Usher.

While we may not have the same resources as celebrities, we can take inspiration from their skincare choices. Incorporating serums, cooling tools, sun protection, and specialized lip care into our routines can help us achieve healthy and radiant skin, just like our favorite A-listers.