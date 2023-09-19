The Protect Musicians Act Aims to Level the Playing Field for Independent Artists

US Representative Deborah Ross (D-NC) has introduced an updated version of the Protect Musicians Act, in collaboration with The American Association of Independent Music (A2IM) and The Artists Rights Alliance (ARA). The bill aims to address the challenges faced independent artists when it comes to bargaining with major streaming platforms and dealing with AI-generated music.

The current laws in place leave many artists, whether signed to a major label or working independently, vulnerable and unprotected in their dealings with streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube. These platforms often fail to provide fair compensation to artists for their music that is uploaded and streamed. Independent artists find themselves unable to negotiate collectively for better terms and are forced to accept whatever rates are being offered.

One of the main concerns highlighted in the updated bill is the lack of protection for artists against the unauthorized use of their music AI. Many artists have expressed concerns about their voice or music being manipulated without their consent, and the Protect Musicians Act aims to address this issue.

If passed, the Act would enable working artists and independent musicians to come together and negotiate with dominant streaming platforms and AI developers. It would also grant them the right to collectively refuse licensing their music to platforms that refuse to pay fair market value.

The issue of unfair compensation for artists is not a new problem. For decades, artists have struggled with receiving a fair share of the revenue generated from their music. In the era of album downloads and CD purchases, artists often received only a small portion of the overall profits. The emergence of streaming platforms has further exacerbated this issue, leading to calls for reform.

It’s worth noting that this issue extends beyond musicians. Writers in the streaming industry, such as those working for Netflix, have also been impacted low wages. This situation has even resulted in strikes members of the Writers Guild of America.

In conclusion, the Protect Musicians Act aims to level the playing field for independent artists in the digital age. It seeks to empower artists to negotiate fair compensation from streaming platforms and protect their music from unauthorized AI manipulation. Through collective bargaining, artists hope to secure better terms and ensure fair market value for their creative work.

Definitions:

– Protect Musicians Act: A proposed bill aimed at addressing the challenges faced independent artists when bargaining with major streaming platforms and dealing with AI-generated music.

– Independent artists: Artists who are not signed to a major record label and operate outside the traditional music industry structure.

– Streaming platforms: Online platforms that allow users to access and listen to music, such as Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube.

– AI-generated music: Music that is created or manipulated using artificial intelligence technology.

