Netflix’s “Wrestlers” Takes Viewers Inside the World of Ohio Valley Wrestling

The documentary series “Wrestlers” on Netflix is a phenomenal exploration of the world of Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW). Directed Greg Whiteley, known for his previous work on “Last Chance U” and “Cheer,” the series provides an emotional and intimate look at the struggles faced the league and its wrestlers.

OVW, once the breeding ground for wrestling stars like Brock Lesnar, John Cena, and Randy Orton, is now grappling with financial difficulties. In steps new investors Matt Jones and Craig Greenberg, who try to revive the franchise with their focus on increasing revenue and marketability. However, their plans clash with the unwavering commitment of owner and legendary wrestler, Al Snow, to maintaining the quality and integrity of the storylines and matches.

Whiteley takes the audience deep into the lives of Snow, the new owners, and the wrestlers themselves. Through their stories, the documentary portrays the immense significance of wrestling in their lives. The day-to-day challenges of keeping the league afloat are portrayed with raw authenticity, leaving viewers with a heartbreaking understanding of the struggles faced Snow and his dedicated roster of wrestlers.

The series provides a firsthand glimpse into the efforts made Snow and his team to draw in more attendees, often with little success. It also shows the intense pressures faced Jones and Snow during the culmination of OVW’s summer tour.

“Wrestlers” Season One culminates in a finale that is both impactful and thought-provoking. The series not only sheds light on the world of wrestling but also allows viewers to develop a genuine care and concern for the people behind OVW.

The documentary is a must-watch, regardless of your initial interest in wrestling. It has the power to captivate and engage audiences, leaving them eagerly anticipating what the future holds for both OVW and the individuals within it.

