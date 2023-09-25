Review: Netflix’s “Love at First Sight” Falls Flat in the Romance Genre

The latest addition to Netflix’s romance genre, “Love at First Sight,” fails to deliver the dramatic curves and imaginative storytelling that are hallmarks of a good movie or book. Directed Vanessa Caswill and based on Jennifer E. Smith’s book “The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight,” the film explores the concept of falling in love at first sight through the story of Hadley Sullivan (played Haley Lu Richardson) and Oliver (played Ben Hardy).

The film begins delving into the statistical probabilities of love at first sight, attempting to quantify this phenomenon. However, despite this interesting premise, the narrative falls flat, lacking depth and failing to engage the audience. The lighting and shots used throughout the film are predictable and unimaginative, adding to the overall disappointment.

Hadley, a 20-year-old American college student, is on her way to England to attend her father’s wedding. Due to a missed flight, she is given a business class ticket and meets Oliver while waiting for their flight. They strike up a conversation and discover they are both on the same flight, with luck seemingly bringing them together repeatedly. However, the reliance on serendipity becomes excessive, even for a romantic comedy.

Although Richardson’s portrayal of Hadley lacks conviction, Ben Hardy brings energy and wit to his character, effectively capturing the audience’s attention. Jameela Jamil’s performance as the narrator adds a touch of levity to the film.

Overall, “Love at First Sight” is a sweet but forgettable film. It is enjoyable for a one-time watch on a cozy evening, offering occasional emotional moments. However, it lacks the depth and narrative structure necessary for a truly captivating romance.

