Veteran Comedian Bill Burr Delivers Laughs in New Film “Old Guys”

Bill Burr, known for his sharp wit and dry sense of humor, has ventured into the world of directing with his debut film “Old Guys.” This R-rated comedy, now streaming on Netflix, follows the story of three long-time friends who become fathers later in life and navigate the challenges of modern-day parenting.

The film stars Burr himself as Jack Kelly, alongside Bobby Cannavale as Connor Brody and Bokeem Woodbine as Mike Richards. Together, they face the trials and tribulations of strict preschool principals, millennial CEOs, and the ever-changing landscape of parenting in the 21st century. Despite its misleading title, “Old Guys” is a comedy that appeals to audiences of all ages with its relatable and humorous take on the ups and downs of fatherhood.

While Burr is widely recognized for his stand-up comedy specials and television appearances, including “Chappelle’s Show” and “Breaking Bad,” “Old Guys” showcases his talents as a director. The film also features strong performances from Cannavale and Woodbine, who bring depth and comedic timing to their respective roles.

One standout performance comes from Cannavale, whose character faces the challenges of parenting while dealing with a controlling wife. Woodbine’s character boasts about his successful co-parenting relationship with his ex-wife and new girlfriend, while Burr’s on-screen wife brings a grounded perspective to his man-child antics.

Despite the film’s comedic prowess, some viewers may find the title “Old Guys” misleading. Rather than focusing primarily on the experiences of older fathers, the film delves into a broader exploration of generational differences and the struggle to adapt to a rapidly evolving world.

“Old Guys” offers a fresh take on the comedy genre delving into the complexities of fatherhood, friendship, and the challenges of growing up. With its witty dialogue, relatable characters, and hilarious moments, the film is guaranteed to leave audiences entertained.

