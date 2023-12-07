Concerns Mount as Social Media Giants Scale Back Safety Policies

A recent report from media watchdog Free Press has raised concerns about the potential threats posed social media platforms as the 2024 elections draw near. The study documented the rollback of 17 major platform policies aimed at ensuring online content integrity Alphabet, Meta, and Twitter/X in the past year. Additionally, it highlighted the impact of more than 40,000 layoffs at these companies on the health and safety of their platforms.

According to Nora Benavidez, senior counsel at Free Press and author of the report, the rollback of these safety policies and the reduction in moderation staff could lead to a “toxic online environment” that is susceptible to exploitation, thereby posing a threat to democracy. Benavidez criticized the decisions made big tech executives like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, attributing them to a desire for increased profits and reduced accountability.

The study particularly highlighted policy reversals related to safeguarding elections that have occurred since the 2020 Capitol riots. For instance, YouTube and X reinstated content contesting the validity of the 2020 elections on their platforms, while Meta, X, and YouTube restored Donald Trump’s accounts despite his involvement in fueling the January 6 insurrection. Furthermore, the study expressed concerns about the impact of extensive layoffs, including the elimination of content moderation positions, on the spread of hate speech and misinformation.

The report called on social media firms to reinstate policies combatting misinformation and outlined a series of recommendations to be implemented February 2024. These recommendations include reinvesting in trust and safety teams, reinstating eliminated policies, and enhancing transparency and disclosure measures. The report also advocated for politicians to introduce reforms that limit data collection, prohibit algorithmic discrimination, and address the root causes of misinformation.

Addressing these issues and implementing the recommended reforms in a timely manner is crucial, as Benavidez warns that time is running out to prevent the harmful consequences of a compromised online environment during the upcoming elections.