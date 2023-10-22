United Methodist Church Reverend Commits Suicide After Adultery Scandal Goes Public

A United Methodist Church Reverend in Zimbabwe has tragically taken his own life after his adultery scandal was exposed in a church WhatsApp group. Reverend Oscar Mukahanana, who served as the Harare East District Superintendent, was involved in an extramarital affair with a young woman from the church.

The audio of a secret meeting between Mukahanana and the woman was leaked on the church’s WhatsApp group, causing humiliation and embarrassment for the reverend. In the audio, he was heard expressing satisfaction with his sexual encounter with the woman just before her menstrual cycle.

As news of the scandal spread, members of the church started mocking Mukahanana circulating the audio and creating memes to ridicule him. Unable to bear the shame and humiliation, Mukahanana took his own life.

In a statement confirming the reverend’s death, UMC Harare District expressed their sorrow and requested church members to support the grieving family through prayers. The Office of the Bishop will also inform the church about funeral arrangements.

Infidelity and its consequences can have a devastating impact on individuals and their communities, particularly when it involves respected figures such as religious leaders. It is important to handle such situations with compassion and provide support for those affected.

Adultery: Voluntary sexual intercourse between a married person and someone other than their lawful spouse.

Voluntary sexual intercourse between a married person and someone other than their lawful spouse. WhatsApp: A popular messaging application used to communicate via text, voice, and video.

Meme: An image, video, or piece of text typically humorous in nature that is copied and spread rapidly internet users.

