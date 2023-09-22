The Himachal Pradesh Government has presented new revenue legislation to amend the HP Revenue Act 1954. The aim of this legislation is to address the issue of delayed disposal in revenue cases that has been plaguing the state for decades. The bill proposes time-bound resolutions for all revenue cases, making the process more efficient and putting an end to the slow-paced system.

The Revenue Minister, while tabling the bill in the house, highlighted the need for updated provisions in the Act due to changes in the socio, political, economic, and technological landscape. These changes have directly impacted the revenue governance system, necessitating the revision of the existing legislation.

One of the major problems faced the justice delivery system in the state is the large number of pending revenue cases. Presently, there is no fixed time period for the disposal of these cases, leading to a constant rise in the backlog. The new legislation aims to address this implementing time limits for the decision of revenue cases the Revenue Officers, ensuring a more efficient and speedy resolution process.

The bill also focuses on improving the service of summons and proposes the use of electronic modes such as SMS, WhatsApp, and email for summoning, in addition to traditional methods. It also introduces the concept of public notice for inviting objections in mutation proceedings, aiming to streamline and expedite the process.

Another crucial aspect addressed the legislation is the cumbersome procedure for land revenue assessment. The bill proposes a simplified and time-saving process for the assessment of land revenue, with the charging of lump sum revenue based on the last settlement.

Overall, the new revenue legislation introduced in Himachal Pradesh aims to address delays, improve efficiency, and ensure a time-bound resolution of revenue cases. It focuses on updating and revising existing provisions to meet the changing needs of the public and enhance the functioning of the revenue governance system.

