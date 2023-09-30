Department for Education Monitors Social Media Activity of Leading Educational Experts

The Department for Education (DfE) has come under scrutiny for monitoring the social media activity of prominent educational experts in the UK. At least nine individuals have discovered that the DfE has compiled files on them, some extending up to 60 pages. These files contain detailed information about the individuals’ interactions and statements made on social media platforms.

In one case, two authors of a popular book on early childhood, Ruth Swailes and Aaron Bradbury, were informed that the DfE intended to cancel a conference they were scheduled to speak at due to their previous criticism of government policies. After threatening legal action, the conference proceeded, albeit with the presence of a senior government official to monitor what the speakers said.

Swailes, an independent consultant, submitted a subject access request to the DfE to obtain information on any documents they held about her. The results revealed that the department had maintained a file on her, including critical tweets about Ofsted (the schools inspectorate) and her endorsement of teaching guidance not authored the government.

Following Swailes’ actions, other education experts who have been known to challenge the government have requested similar information about themselves. Many have received lengthy files documenting their views and social media activity. Some individuals, including headteachers and university academics, are still awaiting responses to their requests.

The revelation of the DfE’s monitoring practices has sparked anger among the educational community. Dr. Pam Jarvis, a retired education psychologist, expressed herself as “furious” upon discovering that the department had been monitoring her tweets, particularly those critical of the controversial baseline assessments for four-year-olds. Carmel O’Hagan, a modern languages expert, found evidence of officials accusing her of having an agenda on Twitter and an Excel spreadsheet tracking her interactions with others. Private emails among officials referring to her were described as “puerile” and “spiteful.”

Critics argue that the department’s surveillance efforts are concerning, especially considering the current economic difficulties faced schools. Sue Cowley, an education expert, questioned the use of taxpayer money to conduct such monitoring.

The DfE declined to comment on individual cases or explain the reasons behind their compilation of files on social media activity.

Definitions:

– DfE: Department for Education

– Ofsted: Office for Standards in Education, Children’s Services and Skills

Sources:

– The Observer