New Celebrities Announced for Dancing With The Stars

RTÉ has recently revealed the first set of celebrities who will be competing in the upcoming season of Dancing With The Stars. While the contestants come from diverse backgrounds, they all share a common enthusiasm to showcase their dancing skills on the popular show.

One of the notable participants is Rosanna Davison, a renowned model, author, TV personality, and Miss World 2003. Despite confessing to being “awkwardly uncool” on the dance floor, Davison is eager to prove her family wrong and surprise them with her hidden talent.

Eileen Dunne, a former RTÉ newsreader, is also ready to take on the dancing challenges that lie ahead. Expressing her excitement, Dunne anticipates a thrilling experience, despite her limited experience with Irish dancing and bar dancing as a teenager.

David Whelan, one of the members of Wild Youth, an Irish band that represented the country at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2023, is feeling a mix of nervousness and excitement. Whelan admits that although dancing is a new venture for him, he is enjoying the process, including experimenting with sequins and fake tan.

Blu Hydrangea, known as Joshua Cargill offstage, is a drag queen from Belfast who gained recognition from participating in RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. Fulfilling a New Year’s resolution to learn to dance, Hydrangea is thrilled for the opportunity to showcase new skills in front of a global audience.

Miriam Mullins, who has gained a massive following on TikTok and Instagram, is excited about the show and views it as a chance to meet new people and display her dancing abilities beyond her viral social media videos.

As Dancing With The Stars returns to RTÉ One in January, viewers can expect an entertaining season with an eclectic mix of celebrities ready to strut their stuff on the dance floor. The co-hosts, Jennifer Zamparelli and Doireann Garrihy, are set to provide their usual energy and wit, adding an extra layer of excitement to the show.

FAQs about Dancing With The Stars:

Q: When does the new season of Dancing With The Stars air?

A: The new season will air in January on RTÉ One.

Q: Who are the co-hosts of the show?

A: Jennifer Zamparelli and Doireann Garrihy will be returning as co-hosts for the upcoming season.

Q: Where can I watch Dancing With The Stars?

A: Dancing With The Stars can be watched on RTÉ One.

