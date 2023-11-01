The Value of Social Media Giant X Plummets Under Elon Musk’s Control

Elon Musk, the renowned billionaire known for his ventures in electric vehicles and space exploration, made headlines last year when he acquired the social media company X for a whopping $44 billion. However, since taking control, the value of X has experienced a significant decline, reflecting a loss of $24 billion for Musk. This turn of events echoes Musk’s previous joke about social media, suggesting that starting with a large fortune is the only way to make a small fortune in this industry.

Despite his efforts to revitalize the company, its current valuation stands at just under $20 billion. In an attempt to address the situation, Musk recently offered X employees equity in the company at a share price of $45. However, this valuation is significantly lower than what Musk paid for the company last October.

Various factors have contributed to X’s struggles under Musk’s leadership. Firstly, the company has been affected a slowdown in global advertising, a challenge that has been faced many digital platforms. Additionally, issues arising from the initial stages of Musk’s management have also taken a toll on X’s performance.

To mitigate potential bankruptcy risks and enhance efficiency, Musk has implemented drastic measures, including a reduction in staff. Over half of the workforce has been let go, resulting in fewer than 2,000 employees currently working at X. These measures, while controversial, were deemed necessary Musk to salvage the company.

As X enters a critical phase, its fate hangs in the balance. Will Musk be able to reverse the declining value and turn X into a profitable venture? Only time will tell.

