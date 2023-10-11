Newly Released Messages Expose Johnson and Cummings’ Views on Pandemic Response

Recently released WhatsApp messages between Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings provide insight into the British government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. The messages, made public the Covid inquiry, reveal a lack of confidence in the Cabinet Office’s preparedness for lockdowns, with Cummings referring to it as “terrifyingly s***”.

Furthermore, Cummings informed Johnson that some civil servants wanted to delay issuing stay-at-home orders because they hadn’t completed the necessary work and didn’t work on weekends. The messages also disclosed Johnson’s belief that regularly meeting with Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon and Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford during the pandemic was “wrong”. Johnson was concerned that close collaboration with the devolved administrations would undermine the concept of devolution and potentially provoke the Scottish National Party.

In his witness statement to the Covid inquiry, Johnson explained that he would often delegate his position at four-nation Cobra meetings to Michael Gove, primarily to avoid stirring nationalist sentiments and to gain consent rather than provoke hostility from the SNP.

Additionally, Cummings criticized then-civil service chief Sir Mark Sedwill, claiming that Sedwill had no understanding of what was happening and referred to him as being “out to lunch”. Cummings stressed the urgency of immediately announcing guidelines for anyone feeling ill with cold or flu symptoms to stay home, predicting a potential death toll ranging from 100,000 to 500,000 in different scenarios and drawing a parallel to the 1918 flu pandemic.

The released messages also sparked a disagreement over civil servants’ work ethic. The head of the FDA union for senior civil servants, Dave Penman, disputed Cummings’ assertion that civil servants were lazy, stating that a significant portion worked unpaid overtime.

