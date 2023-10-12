Leaks reveal Johnson and Cummings’ Messaging on Government’s Pandemic Response

Leaked WhatsApp messages between Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings have offered insight into the UK government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. The messages were released the Covid inquiry and provide a candid view of the former Prime Minister and his chief of staff’s opinions.

In the exchanges, Cummings described the Cabinet Office as “terrifyingly s***” and claimed that it lacked proper plans for implementing lockdown measures. He also revealed that some civil servants wanted to delay the order for people to stay at home because they hadn’t completed the necessary work and didn’t work on weekends.

The messages also shed light on Johnson’s views regarding regular meetings with the leaders of Scotland and Wales during the pandemic. Cummings expressed concern that these meetings would make the UK appear like a “mini-EU of four nations,” while Johnson believed it was “wrong” for him to meet with the leaders regularly. Johnson stated that he left Michael Gove to chair meetings with the devolved administrations in order to avoid provoking the Scottish National Party (SNP).

Cummings also criticized the then Civil Service Chief Sir Mark Sedwill, claiming that he had no idea what was happening. He urged for the announcement of a stay-at-home message on the same day, indicating the potential for 100,000 to 500,000 deaths. He also expressed frustration with the Cabinet Office’s lack of plans and slow response.

These leaked messages have ignited controversy and sparked a debate about the government’s response to the pandemic. Dave Penman, the head of the FDA union for senior civil servants, criticized Cummings’ assertion that civil servants were lazy, stating that a quarter of senior civil servants work more than 16 hours unpaid every week.

Overall, these leaks provide a glimpse into the internal discussions and frustrations within the government during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

