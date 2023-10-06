Memories of Cloverland: Former Residents Share Stories of Growing Up in a Small Community

Four former residents of Cloverland, a small town in Wisconsin, recently gathered to reminisce about their childhood experiences and memories of the town. Sue Willis, Linda Soyring, and George and Pat Pluntz shared stories of school, community events, bus rides, and local personalities.

One of the most memorable aspects of Cloverland was the Cloverland Store, owned Lois and Reuben Peterson. Pat Pluntz even named a bull after Reuben Peterson. Another fond memory was trick-or-treating after a big snowstorm. Despite the challenging weather conditions, the children ventured out to collect candy on Halloween night.

The Cloverland school, which opened in 1950, held a special place in the residents’ hearts. The gymnasium served as a community center, hosting anniversary parties, wedding receptions, and school plays. The gymnasium was also decorated for holidays and an annual Halloween carnival.

Pat Pluntz recalled her role as a fortune teller during the Halloween carnival, where she had fun convincing kids of her predictions. She also laughed about the hundreds of tissue paper carnations she and Linda Soyring made for school plays, which were written their principal, Alma Bell. The seventh and eighth-grade students were responsible for setting up the stage for each production.

At the end of the school year, a game of “fox and hounds” was played, where the eighth graders would run out into the community, and the seventh graders would try to find them. It was a day-long activity that brought excitement and adventure to the end of the school year.

The memories shared these former Cloverland residents highlight the close-knit community and the importance of the school in their lives. The upcoming all-town reunion on October 12th will be an opportunity for more residents to come together and reminisce about their own experiences growing up in Cloverland.

