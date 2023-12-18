Are Companies Encouraging Customers to Keep Unwanted Goods?

Summary: Rather than dealing with the costly process of returning and reselling items, some retailers are urging customers to keep the products they want to return and still receive a refund. This “keep it” policy is especially applicable to inexpensive items with low resale value. Shipping costs often contribute to the expense, making it more economical for businesses to refund customers without collecting the goods. Some popular retailers, including Amazon, have implemented this policy on a limited basis, stating that it is a convenience for customers and helps keep prices low. Experts suggest that the cost of shipping, the size and weight of the item, and the price of the product are important factors in determining whether a company should enact a keep-it policy. Additionally, companies that implement this policy typically have advanced algorithms in place to prevent fraud and determine if a customer is acting in good faith.

Businesses Adapt to Return Challenges Allowing Customers to Keep Items

