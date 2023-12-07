Outplacement Services: A Lifeline for Employees in Tough Times

Outplacement services have become a lifeline for employees facing job loss as companies in India downsize their workforce. Startups, IT, IT services, and retail sectors are stepping up to support retrenched staff, offering assistance in their career transition. This surge in outplacement support comes as companies seek to ease the blow of layoffs providing avenues for employees to find new job opportunities.

According to human resources and manpower agencies, outplacement services typically last around three months, with only 20% of candidates being forced to accept pay cuts. In addition to job searching, these services help candidates refine their resumes, provide interview coaching, and encourage them to join relevant social media groups to enhance their professional network.

Adecco, an HR services company, has witnessed a three-fold increase in the number of employees seeking career transition this year compared to the previous year. The company’s outplacement unit, LHH, serves a diverse client base primarily from the IT and ITES sectors, including both international organizations and Indian firms.

While outplacement services have been present in India since the global financial crisis, their demand tends to be cyclical, depending on the job market. During hiring frenzies, such as in 2001 and parts of 2002, companies did not resort to outplacement services. However, during funding crises and macro-economic slowdowns, startups, IT, ITES, and FMCG companies laid off thousands of employees, driving up the demand for outplacement services.

The consulting arm of ManpowerGroup, Right Management India Pvt. Ltd, has experienced a doubling of revenues from outplacement services in the past year. President Hardeep Singh emphasized that candidates are finding new employment within 90 days of being laid off and that only a small fraction have to accept lower salaries. Right Management’s clients, primarily from the IT, ITES, and startup sectors, are also seeking assistance in employee retrenchment and managerial training.

Outplacement services are not only beneficial for employees but also for companies. Specialist outplacement firms charge fees to the laying-off company, ranging from ₹40,000 to several lakhs per candidate. This cost-effective solution allows recruiters to find industry-ready candidates who have received specific role training from the outplacement service.

As social media plays a prominent role in today’s volatile age, companies are keen to avoid negative publicity. Outplacement services assist with perception management, helping companies to mitigate risks and protect their brand image, especially in the face of potential social media backlash.

The motivation behind seeking outplacement services may have shifted from COVID-19 support to risk mitigation in today’s challenging times. According to Sue Ann Vaz, executive director of ABC Consultants, the demand for outplacement services in 2023, particularly in the second half, is higher due to recession fears and the impact on hiring in certain sectors.

In conclusion, outplacement services offer much-needed support to employees navigating job loss, helping them transition to new opportunities while also providing cost-effective solutions for companies experiencing downsizing.