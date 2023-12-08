Title: How State Taxes Can Impact Your Social Security Benefits in Retirement

Summary:

Many Americans depend on Social Security benefits as a significant portion of their retirement income. However, in addition to federal taxes, retirees may also have to deal with state taxes that can further reduce their benefits. This article highlights 12 states where Social Security is taxed, providing an overview of their tax policies and income thresholds. It is essential for retirees to be aware of these state taxes and plan accordingly to ensure they do not face unexpected reductions in their retirement income.

12 States that Tax Social Security Benefits

While Social Security benefits are generally not subject to federal income tax for low to moderate-income retirees, certain states impose taxes on these benefits. Here is an overview of the 12 states and their respective tax policies:

1. Colorado: Residents under 65 with over $20,000 in taxable benefits must pay a 4.4% tax on their Social Security income. Retirees aged 65 and older are exempt from state taxes.

2. Connecticut: With adjusted gross income over $75,000 (single filers) or $100,000 (joint filers), residents owe a tax ranging from 5.5% to 6.99% on a portion of their Social Security benefits.

3. Kansas: Those with adjusted gross income exceeding $75,000 are subject to a 5.7% tax on Social Security income.

4. Minnesota: Residents whose adjusted gross income exceeds $78,000 (single filers) or $100,000 (joint filers) may owe a state tax ranging from 6.8% to 9.85% on a portion of their benefits.

5. Missouri: Retirees with adjusted gross income over $85,000 (single filers) or $100,000 (joint filers) will be taxed at a rate of 5.4% on the portion of their Social Security income exceeding these thresholds.

6. Montana: Those with adjusted gross income above $25,000 (single filers) or $32,000 (joint filers) may owe a tax rate of 6.75% on up to 85% of their Social Security benefits.

7. Nebraska: Residents pay income tax on the portion of Social Security benefits subject to federal taxes, with rates ranging from 3.51% to 6.84%.

8. New Mexico: Retirees with adjusted gross income exceeding $100,000 (single filers) or $150,000 (joint filers) may be subject to a tax rate ranging from 4.9% to 5.9% on their Social Security benefits.

9. Rhode Island: Those with adjusted gross income over $95,800 (single filers) or $119,750 (joint filers) owe taxes ranging from 4.75% to 5.99% on their Social Security benefits.

10. Utah: Residents whose adjusted gross income exceeds $45,000 (single filers) or $75,000 (joint filers) are subject to a 4.65% tax on their Social Security benefits.

11. Vermont: Retirees with adjusted gross income higher than $50,000 (single filers) or $65,000 (joint filers) may owe taxes ranging from 3.35% to 8.7% on a portion of their Social Security income.

12. West Virginia: Those with adjusted gross income over $50,000 (single filers) or $100,000 (joint filers) must pay a 5.12% tax on their Social Security benefits.

It is crucial for retirees to understand these tax implications when planning their retirement. This includes considering strategies to reduce taxable income and exploring tax-friendly states for retirees.

While state taxes may impact retirees’ Social Security benefits, it is also important to note other factors that influence retirement finances, such as healthcare costs, inflation, and investments. Careful financial planning and consulting with a tax professional can help retirees make informed decisions to maximize their retirement incomes effectively.