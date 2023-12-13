Title: Protecting Kids Online: A Retired Police Officer’s Mission

Summary: Michael Arterburn, a retired police officer with expertise in internet crimes against children, has gained over two million followers on TikTok sharing his safety tips to parents. As the need to protect children on online platforms becomes increasingly prevalent, Arterburn emphasizes the importance of teaching internet safety from an early age. He promotes the use of monitoring software to keep track of the apps children are using and the people they are communicating with. Arterburn also educates parents about the dangers of other social media apps, such as Snapchat, which may fly under their radar. By harnessing an audience on TikTok, a platform popular among children, Arterburn aims to meet parents where their kids already are. He addresses concerns about internet myths, cautioning against the spread of misinformation and unnecessary fear. Arterburn’s platform has expanded beyond child safety, as he utilizes his expertise to analyze high-profile crime cases and provide insights to his audience.

Title: Empowering Parents Through Online Safety Education

With millions of children engaging on TikTok and other social media platforms, the responsibility falls on parents to keep their kids safe in the digital age. Michael Arterburn, a retired police officer specializing in internet crimes against children, has taken to TikTok to address this pressing issue. Through his TikTok account, @purepower34, Arterburn has managed to gather over two million followers and 42 million likes as he shares valuable safety tips to concerned parents.

Arterburn’s decades of experience in law enforcement, coupled with his straightforward approach and occasional lightheartedness, have made him a highly sought-after source for online safety knowledge. By leveraging the very platform he is teaching about, Arterburn effectively reaches parents where their children already spend significant time.

The statistics are clear – children between the ages of 10 to 19 constitute the largest demographic on TikTok, accounting for 32% of its users. As parents and lawmakers advocate for more regulation of such platforms, ensuring the protection of children online remains a critical concern.

Arterburn emphasizes that teaching internet safety should start from an early age, highlighting the importance of maintaining control over the online access children have. He urges parents to monitor the apps their kids use and their online interactions, recommending the use of software that can assist in this regard.

While Arterburn’s primary focus is on TikTok, he also recognizes the dangers posed other social media apps. For instance, he raises concerns about Snapchat and the potential for drug dealing activities that may go unnoticed parents. Arterburn aims to equip parents with the necessary knowledge and tools to navigate these digital spaces effectively.

Beyond online safety, Arterburn’s platform has expanded to cover broader topics. Using his expertise as a police interrogator, he analyzes high-profile court cases, drawing audiences in with true crime content. By combining real-world examples with insightful commentary, Arterburn captures viewers’ attention and promotes a deeper understanding of various subjects.

Arterburn’s mission goes beyond instilling fear or perpetuating internet myths. He encourages critical thinking and urges parents to verify information before embracing widespread beliefs. By doing so, Arterburn secures a place as a trusted source for online safety education and a resource for parents looking to navigate the complexities of the digital landscape.