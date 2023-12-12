Two Candidates Vie for Cook County State’s Attorney in Heated Primary

In an upcoming primary race, two candidates with different approaches are vying for the position of Cook County State’s Attorney. The competition is shaping up to be a battle between a candidate backed the Cook County Democratic Party and a retired judge focused on fairness rather than politics.

Eileen O’Neill Burke, a retired Illinois Appellate Court judge and former Cook County assistant state’s attorney, filed over 13,000 signatures on Monday to run as a Democrat for Cook County state’s attorney. Burke emphasized her commitment to restoring faith in the justice system, acknowledging that she is not a seasoned politician but believes her experience as a judge will serve her well in the role. She stated, “I am a judge, and as judges, we are evaluated on whether we are fair, whether we follow the law, and whether we have good judgment. That’s exactly what we need in a prosecutor.” Burke currently has $214,427.81 cash on hand for her campaign and is not concerned about fundraising against her opponent.

The other candidate competing for the position is Clayton Harris III, a public policy professor and former political aide who garnered the support of the Cook County Democratic Party back in August. Last week, Harris filed more than 27,000 petition signatures, surpassing the required amount five times. While he may have a larger campaign fund, with $174,057.96 on hand, Burke remains confident in her ability to connect with voters and address their concerns.

Both candidates are passionate about their respective approaches to the role of Cook County State’s Attorney. While Burke emphasizes fairness and a need to fix the justice system, Harris intends to bring his political expertise and support from the Democratic Party to the position. Ultimately, the primary will determine which candidate prevails and has the opportunity to shape the future of Cook County’s legal system.