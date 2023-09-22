Retired Lieutenant Colonel Booked for Misuse of Uniform and Social Media Directives

A retired Lieutenant Colonel, identified as Avishek Sinha, has been booked the Army for alleged misuse of uniform and social media directives. Sinha retired last month and was seen participating in a podcast on a social media platform the very next day, which is a violation of the rules that prohibit retired officers from wearing their uniform.

What makes the case even more serious is that Sinha was seen wearing the uniform of a colonel, a rank higher than his actual rank. This further violates the regulations as he was not entitled to wear the colonel’s uniform even during his service. As a result, an FIR was lodged against Sinha at the Ludhiana Police Station under IPC Section 140, which prohibits individuals who are not soldiers from wearing the Army uniform.

In addition to the uniform violation, Sinha also violated provisions under Paragraph 666 of Regulations for the Army, 2010. These regulations aim to prevent the misuse of the uniform and accoutrements retired officers.

The Army had previously issued a letter warning former soldiers about the consequences of misusing their uniform or accoutrements. In such cases, pensions may be withheld or withdrawn, and police cases may be registered. The regulations give the competent authority the power to withhold or withdraw pension if a retired officer is found guilty of grave misconduct. In this case, the competent authority is the Adjutant General (AG).

The filing of an FIR against the retired officer is a clear indication that the Army will take strict action against veterans misusing social media platforms. It is a reminder that retired officers must adhere to the rules and regulations, not only to uphold the integrity and image of the Army but also to maintain discipline and respect for the uniform.

Source: ThePrint (article title: “Retired Lt Colonel booked for ‘misuse’ of uniform, participation in podcast the day after retirement”)