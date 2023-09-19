Chief Constable of Avon and Somerset Joins Police Patrol to Reassure Businesses

The Chief Constable of Avon and Somerset recently joined a police patrol in an effort to provide reassurance to businesses on the High Street. This action came in response to reports of increased tension among businesses in the city center, which was attributed to a rise in shop thefts during the summer months.

To address this issue, over 170 businesses, including supermarkets, high street multiples, pubs, hotels, hair salons, independent stores, market traders, and other types of businesses, have come together to form a united front against the problem. The group’s collaboration has been described as “fantastic” retailers, who also appreciate their good working relationship with the local police.

The Wells Chamber of Commerce has shown its support sponsoring stickers that are being placed in shop windows. These stickers serve as a warning to potential thieves that they are being monitored surveillance cameras, and the footage may be shared with other businesses in the city.

The aim of this joint effort is to combat shop thefts and create a safer environment for businesses and customers. By visibly increasing police presence and promoting a united front against crime, the community hopes to minimize the occurrence of such incidents and promote a sense of security.

