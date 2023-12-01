New Festive Partnership: Aldi and Kevin The Carrot Collaborate with Pinterest

Aldi and Kevin The Carrot have joined forces with Pinterest for an innovative festive campaign. In a groundbreaking move, Aldi is utilizing several of Pinterest’s new ad formats, including Lead ad, Premiere Spotlight, and Breakthrough video. However, the highlight of the campaign is the introduction of a secret board on Pinterest, offering users exclusive access to a wealth of holiday-themed content.

Through an animated ‘Golden Pin’ video that appears in users’ home feeds, individuals seeking Christmas inspiration will be directed to the Secret Christmas Factory Pinterest board. To unlock this hidden treasure trove, users must engage with a Lead Generation ad submitting their email and Pinterest handle. Once added to the secret board, they can enjoy new weekly content leading up to Christmas, culminating in The Christmas Factory board being open to all.

Aldi is further enhancing the campaign’s visibility featuring scannable Pinterest codes in-store and in its digital magazine, aiming to drive shoppers to the board. This endeavor marks Aldi’s very first Premiere Spotlight campaign on Pinterest, allowing the brand to gain extensive exposure and engage with a large audience.

Karen Bloom, Creative Strategy Lead at Pinterest UK, applauds Aldi’s creative approach and emphasizes the platform’s commitment to providing relevant content for users: “We strive to make it easy for people to find the ideas they are looking for, especially during the Christmas season. Aldi’s use of our insights and ad formats is truly exciting, bringing joy and inspiration to individuals while assisting them in finding the perfect purchases for their festive hosting.”

This collaboration between Aldi, Kevin The Carrot, and Pinterest demonstrates the power of strategic partnerships in leveraging digital platforms to connect with consumers during the holiday season. By combining the strengths of each collaborator, this campaign serves as a prime example of how innovation and creativity can elevate brand visibility and enchant audiences.

FAQ:

Q: What are the new ad formats that Aldi is using on Pinterest?

A: Aldi is utilizing Lead ad, Premiere Spotlight, and Breakthrough video on Pinterest.

Q: How can users access the Secret Christmas Factory Pinterest board?

A: Users can unlock the Secret Christmas Factory board engaging with a Lead Generation ad and providing their email and Pinterest handle.

Q: Where can shoppers find scannable Pinterest codes for this campaign?

A: Shoppers can find scannable Pinterest codes in Aldi’s stores and digital magazine to navigate to the Secret Christmas Factory board.