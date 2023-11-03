New Research Challenges: Accessing Social Media Data for Academic Study

A recent paper published academic researchers highlights the challenges faced scholars in accessing social media data for their research. The study focuses on the restrictive changes made to the application programming interface (API) access major platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok.

The paper argues that despite X granting academic researchers permission to distribute an unlimited number of tweets for non-commercial research purposes, the restrictions imposed still prevent access to raw data. The limitations of X’s API hinder data collection, sharing, and replication attempts, particularly with large datasets, assert the authors.

Similarly, although TikTok recently expanded its research API to Europe, the terms remain too restrictive for academic research. Scholars are required to refresh research API data every 15 days and delete data that is no longer available. These conditions, according to the researchers, hamper investigations into crucial topics such as mental health, misinformation, and political views.

The implications of these changes extend beyond academia. App developers who rely on these platforms for information also face unintended consequences. With limited access to large-scale datasets, their services may be affected, potentially hindering progress and innovation.

While some of the API changes were undoubtedly necessary following the 2018 Cambridge Analytica scandal, which prompted social media platforms to strengthen privacy measures, the current wave of restrictions is forcing researchers to abandon projects or seek alternative data collection methods. This situation poses a significant challenge to studying and understanding the impact of these platforms on society.

The paper emphasizes the need for open access to social media data for academic research, considering the potential policy implications and far-reaching consequences if misinformation or flawed studies go unchecked or unverified. The lack of transparency and replication in scientific studies has raised concerns and highlighted the importance of robust research methods.

In conclusion, the evolving landscape of social media API access is creating obstacles for academic researchers. Balancing privacy concerns with research needs is a complex task that requires ongoing dialogue between platforms, researchers, and policymakers. Finding common ground will enable the study of crucial questions about these platforms that millions of people engage with every day.

