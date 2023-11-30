New Measures Jammu and Kashmir Police to Maintain Social Media Peace

Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police (DGP), RR Swain, has announced new measures to ensure peace and harmony on social media platforms. The police will take strict action against individuals who post content that has the potential to incite communal violence, promote terrorism, or disrupt the peace.

DGP Swain emphasized the police’s duty to prevent any disrespect towards Prophet Muhammad (SAW) or any religious group. Speaking to reporters in Jammu, he stated that the circulation of offensive videos, messages, or posts that can fuel communal disharmony and violence will not be tolerated.

In order to tackle these issues effectively, the police encourage citizens to report any disturbing content to the nearest police station. DGP Swain highlighted that individuals receiving such content should refrain from further distributing it and instead contact the authorities immediately.

When asked about potential action against political parties contributing to unrest, DGP Swain affirmed that the Jammu and Kashmir police are responsible for upholding the law. Any deliberate actions with malicious intent that result in the loss of life, property, or attacks will lead to accountability for those involved, including political leaders.

The DGP reaffirmed the police’s respect for Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and their commitment to preserving communal harmony. He emphasized that no individual or group will be allowed to disrupt or disrespect any religious community in the region.

In response to questions regarding legal action against the NIT student who posted the derogatory video, DGP Swain stated that the legal process would take its own course.

These concerted efforts the Jammu and Kashmir police aim to maintain peace, safety, and harmony on social media platforms, ensuring that they remain a space for positive interaction and dialogue among individuals and communities.

