Netflix and American Cinematheque Unveil Restored Egyptian Theater

Netflix and the American Cinematheque have joined forces to reveal the extensive restoration of Hollywood’s iconic Egyptian Theater. The restoration project has brought new life to the historic landmark, which was originally built 101 years ago during the silent film era.

The restoration process involved a complete overhaul of the theater, including the removal of the previous balcony, reconfiguration of the lobby, and the clearing of the spacious courtyard. The theater now boasts all-new seating, state-of-the-art lighting, and Dolby Atmos sound, offering audiences an enhanced cinematic experience.

The Egyptian Theater holds a significant place in Hollywood history, being known as the birthplace of the red carpet and the location of Hollywood’s first movie premiere, for “Robin Hood” in 1922. However, over the years, the theater had experienced wear and tear due to age, later additions, and earthquake damage.

Netflix acquired the theater three years ago and partnered with the American Cinematheque to restore it to its former glory. The American Cinematheque will be responsible for programming the theater on weekends, while Netflix will utilize the space for special events, screenings, and premieres during the week.

To celebrate the reopening of the Egyptian Theater, Netflix will release a documentary short film titled “Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre.” The film features interviews with notable industry figures such as Guillermo Del Toro, Rian Johnson, and Bradley Cooper’s “Maestro” will be showcased in Dolby Atmos.

Upcoming programs at the Egyptian Theater include a special screening of “The Killer” followed a Q&A with director David Fincher, and the Ultra Cinematheque 70 Fest 2023. Tickets for Netflix events can be purchased starting October 25, with more information available on the Egyptian Theater’s official website. For American Cinematheque programming, visit AmericanCinematheque.com.

Sources:

– Eddie Gamarra. (2022). Netflix, American Cinematheque Embark on New Era for Hollywood’s Egyptian Theatre.

– Egyptian Theatre. (n.d.). Retrieved from https://www.egyptiantheatre.com/