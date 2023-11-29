New Zealand Restaurant Worker Claims Employer Illegally Demanded $10,000 Deposit

A restaurant worker in Wellington, New Zealand, has come forward with allegations that her employer demanded a $10,000 “deposit” for job security while she went on holiday in China. The worker, Yican Liao, worked at Rams Restaurant from 2016 to 2020 and was fired after mistakenly turning off an air-conditioning unit. Liao recently filed a case with the Employment Relations Authority (ERA), seeking unpaid wages and the return of her deposit.

According to Liao, her boss, Wenshuo “Jack” Li, not only required the deposit but also asked for tens of thousands of dollars to cover her wages. Liao complied and made payments using bank accounts provided Li, as well as receiving money from family and friends. The ERA ruled in Liao’s favor regarding her wage arrears, awarding her nearly $60,000. However, the ERA couldn’t rule in her favor regarding the deposit because it was made overseas and fell outside the jurisdiction of the Wages Protection Act 1983.

Liao also claimed that she was denied sick leave and annual holiday leave and was threatened Li to ensure her compliance. Messages on the Chinese messaging app WeChat, presented as evidence, showed Li’s inappropriate and abusive behavior towards Liao and other workers.

It is important to note that Rams Restaurant is no longer under the ownership of Li, as it was sold two to three years ago. The ERA stated that it intends to remove WSL International Limited, the company trading as Rams Restaurant, from the Companies Office Register.

This case highlights the need for strong protections for workers and serves as a reminder that payment requests outside of legal requirements should be treated with caution. Workers should be aware of their rights and report any unfair treatment to the appropriate authorities.

