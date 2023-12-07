Historic Pretzel Hut and Wildlife Oasis for Sale in Lancaster County

A hidden gem in the heart of Lancaster County is up for grabs. The iconic Pretzel Hut, which has been a beloved eatery and petting zoo for over half a century, is now on the market. Priced at $850,000, this unique property provides a rare opportunity for a new owner to embrace the history and charm it holds.

Nestled on 2224 Furnace Hills Pike, the Pretzel Hut offers not only an outstanding dining experience but also a sprawling petting zoo spread across five enchanting wooded acres. The petting zoo captivates visitors with its diverse collection of friendly animals, making it a favorite destination for families and animal lovers alike.

The main eatery, spanning 2,277 square feet, features a rustic interior with 45 cozy indoor seats and an additional 20 picnic tables outside. This allows guests to savor their meals while enjoying the picturesque beauty of the surrounding nature. With ample parking for up to 50 vehicles, accessibility is never a concern.

Originally established in 1967, the Pretzel Hut has remained a beacon of culinary excellence throughout the years. Known for their mouthwatering burgers, hearty sandwiches, flavorful cheesesteaks, refreshing beverages, and, of course, their signature pretzels, the eatery has successfully enticed locals and tourists alike.

The listing agent for this extraordinary property is Tommy Long, representing Howard Hanna Real Estate. If you’ve ever dreamed of owning a piece of Lancaster County’s rich heritage while exploring the endless possibilities for this idyllic establishment, now is your chance. Stay tuned with us for the latest updates on this exciting opportunity.

