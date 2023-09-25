Saudi Prince Takes on the Role of Chef at His Restaurant

Prince Nayef bin Mamdouh bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia has become a social media sensation after videos of him serving and cooking for customers at his newly opened restaurant went viral. The prince, donning a chef’s apron, joined the staff at the Makarem Najd restaurant in Jeddah to offer traditional Saudi dishes to customers.

In one of the videos, Prince Nayef can be seen cooking chicken over charcoal while explaining the restaurant’s food safety accreditation to a customer. He emphasizes the importance of work and highlights that there is no shame in it, stating that even prophets did manual labor.

Social media users have praised the prince for his hands-on approach and his promotion of self-employment. They see his actions as a message to young people who may reject certain professions. Many admired the prince’s dedication and involvement in the daily operations of the restaurant.

Prince Nayef is the son of Prince Mamdouh bin Abdulaziz, a well-known inventor, philanthropist, and former Tabuk Governor. The prince has followed in his father’s footsteps engaging in charitable work. He previously gained recognition for his project involving the creation of a rescue and relief helicopter with firefighting capabilities, receiving a grand prize from the International Federation of Inventors’ Associations.

Overall, Prince Nayef’s involvement in the restaurant industry has not only captured the attention of social media users but has also encouraged a positive discussion about work and self-employment. His active participation serves as an inspiration for young individuals and promotes a culture of dedication and commitment.

Definitions:

– Mandi: A traditional Saudi rice and meat dish.

– Jareesh: A popular Saudi dish made of cracked wheat and meat.

– Kabsa: A spiced rice dish commonly served in Saudi Arabia.

– Mitazeez: A traditional Saudi dish made of lamb or goat.

– Margoog: A Saudi dish made with vegetables and meat cooked in a spice-infused broth.

– Harissa: A Saudi dish consisting of ground wheat and meat cooked in a tomato-based sauce.

– Arekah: A Saudi dish made of ground meat and spices, typically served with bread.

